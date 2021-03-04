Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Price Target Lowered to $29.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on INGXF. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $25.25 to $32.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.14.

OTCMKTS:INGXF opened at $17.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.75. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.22 and a beta of 0.52.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, and solar farms. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

