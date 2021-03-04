$34.53 Million in Sales Expected for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) This Quarter

Analysts expect LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) to announce sales of $34.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $34.60 million. LTC Properties reported sales of $38.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full year sales of $140.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $139.48 million to $141.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $143.72 million, with estimates ranging from $141.54 million to $145.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow LTC Properties.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 56.46%.

Several brokerages have commented on LTC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank downgraded LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTC. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in LTC Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in LTC Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in LTC Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. 74.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LTC opened at $41.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.89. LTC Properties has a 12 month low of $24.49 and a 12 month high of $48.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.75. The company has a current ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is presently 74.03%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LTC Properties (LTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.