Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Shares Up 24.1%

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) shares shot up 24.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$36.05 and last traded at C$36.05. 120,421 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 88,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.06.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TOY. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$38.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark raised shares of Spin Master from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.60.

The stock has a market cap of C$3.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 147.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$29.10.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games & puzzles, and plush; remote control and interactive characters; boys action and construction; pre-school and girls; and outdoor.

