Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.27% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services principally to single-family residences primarily in United States. The company’s brand consists of Mr. Cooper(R) and Xome(R). Mr. Cooper offers home loan services focused on delivering services and lending products, services and technologies. Xome provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents and mortgage companies. Mr. Cooper Group Inc., formerly known as WMIH Corp., is based in Coppell, Texas. “

COOP has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $27.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.63.

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $33.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.56. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $34.58.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $872.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.91 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,768,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $558,000. Institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ: COOP) provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences throughout the United States with operations under its primary brands: Mr. Cooper<sup>Â®</sup> and Xome<sup>Â®</sup>. Mr. Cooper is one of the largest home loan servicers in the country focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending products, services and technologies.

