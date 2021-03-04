JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

JDSPY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of JD Sports Fashion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

JDSPY stock opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.48. JD Sports Fashion has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $12.49.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.