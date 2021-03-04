$113.85 Million in Sales Expected for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) will announce sales of $113.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $112.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $116.11 million. NeoGenomics posted sales of $106.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full year sales of $504.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $489.00 million to $540.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $581.16 million, with estimates ranging from $563.58 million to $594.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NeoGenomics.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. NeoGenomics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.63.

NeoGenomics stock opened at $48.43 on Thursday. NeoGenomics has a 12-month low of $20.47 and a 12-month high of $61.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,613.80 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.85 and a 200 day moving average of $46.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In other news, Director Kevin C. Johnson sold 24,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $1,181,822.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,466.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Jones sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $1,291,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,768,396.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 234,883 shares of company stock valued at $11,572,334 in the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in NeoGenomics by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

