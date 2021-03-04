Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) to “Buy”

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, based in San Antonio, TX, is a global leader in outdoor advertising displays in countries across continents. In the United States, the company operates advertising displays and has a presence of the top DMA regions. It manages a large portion of Spectacular Displays in Times Square as well as Airport, Taxi and Mall advertising worldwide. Adshel is the company’s International street furniture division. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CCO. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.10 to $1.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities lowered Clear Channel Outdoor to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.80.

Shares of NYSE CCO opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $2.26. The firm has a market cap of $887.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.42.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11. On average, research analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 49.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 943,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 310,094 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 823,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 2,303.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 390,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 374,554 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,859,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,859,000 after buying an additional 251,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

