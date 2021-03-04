Canaccord Genuity Upgrades Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) to “Buy”

Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 340 ($4.44) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.84% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sumo Group in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sumo Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 250 ($3.27).

LON:SUMO opened at GBX 304 ($3.97) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. Sumo Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 121.54 ($1.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 387.85 ($5.07). The firm has a market cap of £519.10 million and a PE ratio of 46.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 338.35 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 277.14.

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and provides video games in the United Kingdom, India, and Canada. The company develops games across a range of console platforms, PC, handheld, and mobile devices. It also offers creative and development services to entertainment industry, including games, TV, films, and visual effects.

