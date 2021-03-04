Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $76.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Helios Technologies traded as high as $70.32 and last traded at $70.00, with a volume of 1234 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.55.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HLIO. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Helios Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

In related news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,100 shares of company stock worth $224,000. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,692,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,825,000 after purchasing an additional 21,120 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Helios Technologies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,156,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,902,000 after purchasing an additional 96,415 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,382,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,694,000 after buying an additional 9,290 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,079,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,283,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 739,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,429,000 after buying an additional 71,297 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 100.49 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.19. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $151.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

