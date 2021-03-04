Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Shares Gap Up to $3.88

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.88, but opened at $4.48. Fortress Biotech shares last traded at $4.32, with a volume of 6,985 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FBIO shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Dawson James increased their target price on shares of Fortress Biotech from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.71.

The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average is $3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.03 million, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 32.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris.

