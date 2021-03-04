Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Shares Gap Up to $3.88

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.88, but opened at $4.48. Fortress Biotech shares last traded at $4.32, with a volume of 6,985 shares.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on FBIO shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Dawson James increased their target price on shares of Fortress Biotech from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.71.
The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average is $3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.03 million, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.43.
Fortress Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:FBIO)
Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris.
