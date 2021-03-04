Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Shares Gap Down to $132.43

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $132.43, but opened at $122.22. Lemonade shares last traded at $118.61, with a volume of 40,051 shares.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Lemonade from $105.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.40.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.99.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.22 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel A. Schreiber sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total transaction of $47,829,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,971,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shai Wininger sold 906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $90,165.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,919,253 shares in the company, valued at $390,044,058.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,557,937 shares of company stock worth $215,760,826 over the last quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Lemonade during the third quarter valued at about $315,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new stake in Lemonade during the third quarter worth about $10,302,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in Lemonade during the third quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,495,000. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

