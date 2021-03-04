Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Sets New 12-Month High at $222.05

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $222.05 and last traded at $220.46, with a volume of 4729 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $220.72.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.27.

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,084,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,578,017,000 after purchasing an additional 478,782 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,289,361,000 after buying an additional 2,214,190 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,190,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $758,170,000 after acquiring an additional 53,847 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,778,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $347,161,000 after acquiring an additional 68,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,177,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,737,000 after acquiring an additional 159,998 shares during the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

