Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Sets New 12-Month High at $222.05

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $222.05 and last traded at $220.46, with a volume of 4729 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $220.72.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.27.
The firm has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.74%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,084,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,578,017,000 after purchasing an additional 478,782 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,289,361,000 after buying an additional 2,214,190 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,190,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $758,170,000 after acquiring an additional 53,847 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,778,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $347,161,000 after acquiring an additional 68,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,177,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,737,000 after acquiring an additional 159,998 shares during the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
