Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) (TSE:GOOS) Hits New 1-Year High at $62.57

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) (TSE:GOOS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$62.57 and last traded at C$59.02, with a volume of 165430 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$59.13.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from C$52.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from C$58.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from C$47.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from C$49.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from C$40.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$56.50.

Get Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$49.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$42.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.36 billion and a PE ratio of 91.49.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.