Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Short Interest Down 41.3% in February

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 66,400 shares, a decline of 41.3% from the January 28th total of 113,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRIG opened at $25.09 on Thursday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1 year low of $21.40 and a 1 year high of $25.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HNP Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 25.4% in the third quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 418,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after purchasing an additional 84,959 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 26.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 80,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 37.7% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 70,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 19,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,212,000.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.