Short Interest in Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Grows By 68.3%

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 64,800 shares, a growth of 68.3% from the January 28th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 290,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Zhongchao stock opened at $1.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.87. Zhongchao has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $5.25.

About Zhongchao

Zhongchao Inc provides healthcare information, education, and training services in China. It offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content.

