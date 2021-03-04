Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) PT Raised to C$3.00 at Cormark

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price objective lifted by Cormark from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cormark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TVE. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Tamarack Valley Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.44.

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at C$2.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$616.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.39 and a 12 month high of C$2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.38, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

