Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE)

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Get Sensei Biotherapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:SNSE opened at $15.74 on Monday. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.21 and a 1 year high of $26.50.

In other news, major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 9,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.88 per share, with a total value of $185,061.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director James Peyer bought 20,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.79 per share, for a total transaction of $361,137.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.