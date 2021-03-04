Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE)

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.
NASDAQ:SNSE opened at $15.74 on Monday. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.21 and a 1 year high of $26.50.
Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.
