Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy.

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Shares of DLVHF stock opened at $124.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.13 and a 200-day moving average of $130.28. Delivery Hero has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $171.95.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.