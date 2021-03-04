Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2021


Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of DLVHF stock opened at $124.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.13 and a 200-day moving average of $130.28. Delivery Hero has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $171.95.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF)

