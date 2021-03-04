Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERRFY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. AlphaValue lowered Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eurofins Scientific presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ERRFY opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.87. Eurofins Scientific has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $21.00.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. It offers testing and laboratory services for agroscience, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Benelux, France, Germany, North America, Nordic Region, UK and Ireland, and Other.

