Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Greencore Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greencore Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Greencore Group alerts:

Shares of GNCGY opened at $7.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.24. Greencore Group has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $8.53. The company has a market cap of $999.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.60 and a beta of 1.40.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.