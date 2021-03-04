International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ICAGY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ICAGY opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $14.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.40, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

