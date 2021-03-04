Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $4.66 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi expects that the biotechnology company will earn $4.66 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at $4.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.79 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.37). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.32%.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ARCT. Raymond James lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Arcturus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.36.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT opened at $50.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 3.01. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $129.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.71. The company has a quick ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other news, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 442,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total value of $46,675,592.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,557,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,944,407.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $464,000.00. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 150.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,452,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,135 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 504.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,232 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,422,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,694,000 after purchasing an additional 718,793 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,280,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,530,000 after purchasing an additional 661,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,781,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,301,000 after purchasing an additional 619,727 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

