EOG Resources, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a report issued on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the energy exploration company will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.91.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EOG. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded EOG Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Tudor Pickering cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.58.

NYSE EOG opened at $66.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.92. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $72.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.82 and a beta of 2.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.4125 dividend. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $917,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194,838 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $61,894,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,613,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $230,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,499 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in EOG Resources by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,640,336 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $231,414,000 after buying an additional 1,276,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,851,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $142,176,000 after buying an additional 1,095,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

