BNP Paribas Initiates Coverage on Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF)

Analysts at BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Technip Energies in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Technip Energies in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Technip Energies in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Technip Energies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

THNPF stock opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. Technip Energies has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.68.

Technip Energies B.V. engages in the onshore/offshore busines. It focuses on the study, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management of the range of onshore and offshore facilities related to gas monetization, refining, and chemical processing from biofuels and hydrocarbons. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Courbevoie, France.

