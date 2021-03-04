Compagnie de Saint-Gobain’s (CODYY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CODYY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a sell rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain presently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Compagnie de Saint-Gobain alerts:

CODYY stock opened at $11.07 on Monday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $11.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.17.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.