Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Scotiabank

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $220.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 63.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Cargojet from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cargojet from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cargojet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.67.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGJTF opened at $134.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.12. Cargojet has a fifty-two week low of $59.15 and a fifty-two week high of $186.62.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.