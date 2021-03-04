Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Price Target Lowered to $41.50 at Scotiabank

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $41.75 to $41.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 37.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.03.

Shares of BOWFF opened at $30.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $36.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.79.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

