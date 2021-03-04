Analysts Expect Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.73 Billion

Brokerages predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) will post sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.75 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.70 billion. Intercontinental Exchange reported sales of $1.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full-year sales of $6.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.82 billion to $6.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.12 billion to $7.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Intercontinental Exchange.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider David S. Goone sold 22,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,508,361.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 203,524 shares in the company, valued at $22,395,780.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $245,192.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,263 shares of company stock worth $11,120,992 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 107,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 186,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 33,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 81.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ICE opened at $111.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $119.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

