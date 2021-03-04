bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.83 Million

Equities research analysts expect bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) to report sales of $11.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.50 million. bluebird bio reported sales of $21.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full year sales of $103.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.00 million to $241.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $231.06 million, with estimates ranging from $75.00 million to $414.02 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover bluebird bio.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 256.84% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.04) EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on bluebird bio from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. William Blair lowered bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on bluebird bio from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush lowered bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. bluebird bio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

In other news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $42,752.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,889.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $55,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,367.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,791 shares of company stock valued at $150,861. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLUE. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $29.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.89. bluebird bio has a twelve month low of $24.24 and a twelve month high of $73.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.70.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on bluebird bio (BLUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.