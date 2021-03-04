ON24, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (NYSE:ONTF)

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ON24 in a report released on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp analyst A. Kurtz forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ON24’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Get ON24 alerts:

ONTF has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ON24 in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ON24 in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ON24 in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ON24 in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of ON24 in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of ONTF opened at $55.64 on Wednesday. ON24 has a one year low of $46.37 and a one year high of $81.98.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 87,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.75 per share, for a total transaction of $6,563,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sharat Sharan sold 147,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $7,372,650.00.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides cloud-based Webcasting and virtual communication solutions for demand generation, partner enablement, virtual talent development, product launches, user conference, virtual trade shows, sales enablement, customer communications, and training applications. Its products include ON24 Platform; ON24 Webcast Elite; ON24 Engagement Hub; ON24 Target; ON24 Intelligence; ON24 Connect; and ON24 Virtual Environment.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.