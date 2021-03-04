Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcus Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating innovative cancer immunotherapies. The company’s product portfolio includes AB928, AB122, AB154 and AB680. AB928 which is in its final phase is a potent and selective dual antagonist of the adenosine receptors. AB122 which is in its Phase1 is a monoclonal antibody which potently and selectively blocks a protein called PD-1. AB154 is a monoclonal antibody which potently and selectively blocks a novel immune checkpoint called TIGIT. AB680, which is in its Phase1 is a potent and selective inhibitor of CD73, the enzyme responsible for the extracellular production of adenosine within the tumor micro-environment. Arcus Biosciences is based in Hayward, CA. “

RCUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $39.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upped their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arcus Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.42.

Shares of RCUS stock opened at $34.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.93. Arcus Biosciences has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $42.36.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.08). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 27.43% and a negative net margin of 112.63%. As a group, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Gilead Sciences Inc bought 5,650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,913,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,608,131. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Grossman sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $66,367.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCUS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $519,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 14,915 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $625,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 497,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,905,000 after acquiring an additional 57,284 shares during the last quarter. 60.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

