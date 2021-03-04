Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup raised shares of AXA from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of AXAHY stock opened at $26.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.68. AXA has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $26.73. The company has a market capitalization of $64.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

