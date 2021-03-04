Amadeus IT Group’s (AMADY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMADY. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

AMADY opened at $72.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -251.61 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.06. Amadeus IT Group has a 52-week low of $37.69 and a 52-week high of $78.80.

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

