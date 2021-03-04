Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) and First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) Critical Survey

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) and First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Kinsale Capital Group and First Acceptance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinsale Capital Group 16.47% 13.42% 4.81% First Acceptance 2.41% 6.33% 1.86%

This table compares Kinsale Capital Group and First Acceptance’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinsale Capital Group $315.89 million 11.92 $63.32 million $2.41 68.92 First Acceptance $292.69 million 0.26 $15.36 million N/A N/A

Kinsale Capital Group has higher revenue and earnings than First Acceptance.

Volatility and Risk

Kinsale Capital Group has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Acceptance has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and First Acceptance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinsale Capital Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 First Acceptance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kinsale Capital Group presently has a consensus target price of $199.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.81%. Given Kinsale Capital Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kinsale Capital Group is more favorable than First Acceptance.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.8% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of First Acceptance shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of First Acceptance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kinsale Capital Group beats First Acceptance on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. provides casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, homeowners, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance. The company markets and sells insurance products through insurance brokers. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Richmond, Virginia.

About First Acceptance

First Acceptance Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and other ancillary products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Insurance, and Real Estate and Corporate. It issues non-standard automobile insurance policies to individuals based on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment history or need for monthly payment plans, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record. The company also offers optional products that provide ancillary reimbursements and benefits in the event of an automobile accident, which include products that offer reimbursements for medical expenses and hospital stays as a result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident, automobile towing and rental, and ambulance services; and underwrites a tenant homeowner policy that provides contents and liability coverage to customers who are renters. In addition, it offers products through third-party carriers for homeowners, renters, motorcycle, life, and commercial automobile. It primarily distributes its products through its retail locations, as well as through call center and Internet. As of December 31, 2017, the company leased and operated 350 retail locations, and a call center. First Acceptance Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

