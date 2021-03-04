Analyzing Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) & Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) and Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.5% of Futu shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.1% of Raymond James shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% of Raymond James shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Futu has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Raymond James has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Futu and Raymond James’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Futu $136.28 million 143.37 N/A N/A N/A Raymond James $8.17 billion 2.00 $818.00 million $6.11 19.42

Raymond James has higher revenue and earnings than Futu.

Profitability

This table compares Futu and Raymond James’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Futu N/A N/A N/A Raymond James 10.02% 12.29% 1.88%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Futu and Raymond James, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Futu 0 1 3 0 2.75 Raymond James 0 2 9 0 2.82

Futu currently has a consensus price target of $223.50, suggesting a potential upside of 54.80%. Raymond James has a consensus price target of $116.50, suggesting a potential downside of 1.80%. Given Futu’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Futu is more favorable than Raymond James.

Summary

Raymond James beats Futu on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products. Its margin financing and securities lending services provides real-time and cross-market securities-backed financing services; and market data and information services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Admiralty, Hong Kong.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments. The Private Client Group segment provides securities brokerage services, including the sale of equities, mutual funds, fixed income products, and insurance products to their individual clients; and borrowing and lending of securities to and from other broker-dealers, financial institutions, and other counterparties. The Capital Markets segment offers securities brokerage, trading, and research services to institutions with a focus on sale of the United States and Canadian equities and fixed income products; and manages and participates in underwritings, merger and acquisition services, and public finance activities. The Asset Management segment engages in the operations of Eagle, the Eagle Family of Funds, Cougar, the asset management operations of Raymond James & Associates, trust services of Raymond James Trust, and other fee-based asset management programs. The RJ Bank segment provides corporate loans, SBL, tax-exempt loans, and residential loans. The Other segment engages in private equity activities, including various direct and third party private equity investments; and private equity funds. Raymond James Financial, Inc. was founded in 1962 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

