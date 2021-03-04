Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on INGXF. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $25.25 to $32.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.14.

Shares of OTCMKTS:INGXF opened at $17.75 on Monday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.15 and its 200 day moving average is $19.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -36.22 and a beta of 0.52.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, and solar farms. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

