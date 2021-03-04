CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. CCL Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.50.

CCDBF stock opened at $54.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.38. CCL Industries has a 52-week low of $24.20 and a 52-week high of $54.00.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The company's CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

