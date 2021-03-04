Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Rating Increased to Buy at Siebert Williams Shank

Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Siebert Williams Shank currently has $92.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $97.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PNW. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.70.

PNW opened at $72.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.16 and its 200-day moving average is $78.44. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $100.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.21). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 11.16%. Equities analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 69.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth $108,051,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 529,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,341,000 after acquiring an additional 30,304 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 472,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,740,000 after acquiring an additional 11,473 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 243,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,391,000 after acquiring an additional 41,074 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $2,979,000. 82.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

