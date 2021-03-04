Wedbush Weighs in on Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AQST)

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.82. Wedbush also issued estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AQST. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aquestive Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

Aquestive Therapeutics stock opened at $4.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 3.77. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $9.47.

In other Aquestive Therapeutics news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 23,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $158,355.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 860,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,808,105. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,305,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 35,764 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 1,035.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after buying an additional 586,243 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 329.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 531,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 407,332 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 236.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 127,202 shares during the last quarter. 59.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

