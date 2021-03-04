Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.43

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.43 and last traded at $26.10, with a volume of 19382 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.59.

PERI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Perion Network from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Perion Network from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Perion Network from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.86.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Perion Network by 2,225.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Perion Network by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Perion Network by 302.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 11,206 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

About Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

