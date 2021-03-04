At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Sets New 12-Month High at $28.53

Shares of At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.53 and last traded at $28.53, with a volume of 9444 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.91.
Several equities analysts recently commented on HOME shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of At Home Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of At Home Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of At Home Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.72.
The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.96.
In related news, CMO Ashley F. Sheetz sold 99,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $2,572,663.68. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 107,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,780,982.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $3,136,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,174 shares of company stock worth $3,440,642 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in At Home Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,166,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,411,000 after acquiring an additional 153,182 shares in the last quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in At Home Group by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,263,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,986 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in At Home Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,325,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,952,000 after acquiring an additional 96,567 shares in the last quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in At Home Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP now owns 1,187,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,351,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in At Home Group by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,087,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,819,000 after acquiring an additional 286,700 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
At Home Group Company Profile (NYSE:HOME)
At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.
See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income
Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.