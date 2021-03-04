At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Sets New 12-Month High at $28.53

Shares of At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.53 and last traded at $28.53, with a volume of 9444 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.91.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HOME shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of At Home Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of At Home Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of At Home Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.72.

Get At Home Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.96.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $470.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.74 million. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a positive return on equity of 31.15%. The business’s revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that At Home Group Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Ashley F. Sheetz sold 99,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $2,572,663.68. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 107,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,780,982.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $3,136,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,174 shares of company stock worth $3,440,642 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in At Home Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,166,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,411,000 after acquiring an additional 153,182 shares in the last quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in At Home Group by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,263,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,986 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in At Home Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,325,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,952,000 after acquiring an additional 96,567 shares in the last quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in At Home Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP now owns 1,187,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,351,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in At Home Group by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,087,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,819,000 after acquiring an additional 286,700 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

At Home Group Company Profile (NYSE:HOME)

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.