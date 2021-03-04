Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Shares Gap Down to $436.00

Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 436 ($5.70), but opened at GBX 420 ($5.49). Ricardo shares last traded at GBX 438.64 ($5.73), with a volume of 43,044 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £284.96 million and a P/E ratio of -35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.35, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 418.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 366.84.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 0.38%. Ricardo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.76%.

Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, suppliers, energy companies, and government agencies. It operates through Energy & Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, Performance Products (PP, and Other segments.

