Kromek Group (LON:KMK) Shares Gap Down to $17.50

Shares of Kromek Group plc (LON:KMK) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.50 ($0.23), but opened at GBX 16.63 ($0.22). Kromek Group shares last traded at GBX 16.70 ($0.22), with a volume of 7,564,431 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of £59.28 million and a PE ratio of -3.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 18.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 13.87.

About Kromek Group (LON:KMK)

Kromek Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells radiation detection products for medical imaging, nuclear detection, and security screening markets in the United Kingdom, North America, Asia, Europe, and Australasia. Its solutions provide high-resolution information on material composition and structure to enable the identification of cancerous tissues and hazardous materials, as well as for the analysis of radioactive materials.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Kromek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kromek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.