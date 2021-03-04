Investors Purchase Large Volume of IAC/InterActiveCorp Call Options (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 4,078 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 270% compared to the average volume of 1,102 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $238.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $231.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.68. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $266.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $6.11. The business had revenue of $848.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.45 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $162.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $237.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $240.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.63.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

