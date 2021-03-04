Qell Acquisition Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:QELL)

Qell Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QELL) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 85,549 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 980% compared to the average volume of 7,921 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Qell Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Qell Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Qell Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Qell Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Qell Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $414,000.

Get Qell Acquisition alerts:

Shares of QELL stock opened at $10.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.23. Qell Acquisition has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $15.53.

Qell Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Qell Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qell Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.