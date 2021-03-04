Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 6,997 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 701% compared to the average daily volume of 874 call options.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 253,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after buying an additional 124,497 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 186.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 41,047 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter valued at $1,746,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after buying an additional 90,226 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 18.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

BHF stock opened at $41.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.49. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $43.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.53.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BHF shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Brighthouse Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

