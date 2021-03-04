Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.88.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DESP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Despegar.com from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Despegar.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get Despegar.com alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DESP. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Despegar.com during the third quarter worth $47,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 5,894 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Despegar.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Despegar.com during the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. 51.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DESP opened at $12.68 on Thursday. Despegar.com has a 12-month low of $4.44 and a 12-month high of $14.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.94. The company has a market capitalization of $883.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 2.54.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace under the Despegar and Decolar brands.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.