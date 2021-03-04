Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.69 Billion

Equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) will report sales of $3.69 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.75 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.60 billion. PPG Industries posted sales of $3.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full year sales of $16.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.53 billion to $16.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $16.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.46 billion to $17.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PPG Industries.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share.

PPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.79.

NYSE:PPG opened at $139.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $69.77 and a 12 month high of $153.81. The company has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 163.4% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PPG Industries (PPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.