Barclays Initiates Coverage on PPD (NASDAQ:PPD)

Investment analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.75% from the stock’s current price.

PPD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PPD from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on PPD from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

NASDAQ PPD opened at $35.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.80. PPD has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $38.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.79.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. PPD had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 0.21%. PPD’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPD will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $2,929,240.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,466,661.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Michael Johnston sold 60,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $2,176,351.56.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPD. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPD by 601.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,781,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,853,000 after buying an additional 5,814,589 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPD by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,261,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,573,000 after buying an additional 3,785,415 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PPD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,852,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of PPD by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,032,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,874 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PPD by 1,749.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,681,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,731 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services segments. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri- and post-approval, and medical communications services.

