Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) to “Buy”

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $128.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.74% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Masonite International Corp. is a designer and manufacturer of interior and exterior doors. It offers residential molded, flush, stile and rail, louvre and specially-ordered commercial and architectural doors and exterior residential steel, fiberglass, wood doors and entry systems. The company’s portfolio of brands consist of Masonite(R), Marshfield(R), Premdor(R), Mohawk(R), Megantic(R), Algoma(R), Baillargeon(R), Birchwood Best(R) and Lemieux(R). It markets and sells product to remodeling contractors, builders, homeowners, retail dealers, lumberyards, commercial and general contractors and architects through wholesale and retail distribution channels. Masonite International Corp. is headquartered in Florida US. “

Get Masonite International alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.20.

Shares of Masonite International stock opened at $111.56 on Tuesday. Masonite International has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $115.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.11 and a beta of 1.76.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. Masonite International had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 22.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Randal Alan White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $285,625.00. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Masonite International by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Masonite International by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Masonite International by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Masonite International by 0.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Masonite International by 17.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

Further Reading: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masonite International (DOOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.